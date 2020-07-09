Even before the coronavirus relegated us all to our homes for lengthy periods, a solid home recording setup was increasingly becoming an absolute must for any serious guitarist.

And when it comes to well-built, easy-to-use, professional-quality home recording and mixing products, nobody has a reputation like Tascam, a company that essentially pioneered the industry with its early offerings.

If you've been looking to upgrade (or start work on) your own home studio, Tascam's latest offering, the Model 12, will almost certainly pique your interest. An all-in-one recorder, interface and DAW controller - and much more - it's the perfect recording and production tool for guitarists looking to create something professional-sounding without having to shell out for studio time.

A few days back, Tascam's Sean Daily kindly took the time to chat with our own Paul Riario about the Model 12's many, many features and functionality.

You can check out their conversation in the video above.

For more info on the Model 12, head on over to Tascam.