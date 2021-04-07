MXR M305 Tremolo review

The M305 Tremolo pedal replaces the discontinued M159 Tremolo model, which launched in 2008 and ran at 18 volts, necessitating the use of two batteries or another arrangement. This new iteration runs more conveniently from a single nine volts power source.

This tremolo can run in mono or stereo and features six different trem types, scrolled through by pushing the Gain knob.

There are standard Speed and Depth controls and that Gain knob can not only compensate for the perceived volume drop that the effect can engender but can also give you a boost to drive an amp a little harder.

One tremolo type, called MXR, recreates the pulsing of the previous M159’s sine wave trem, plus, still in the vintage amp-style, you get the softer flavoured Bias and Opto types.

Revo is an optical tremolo with a reversed waveform for a slightly harder edged attack, something that finds its full expression in the square wave trem’s choppy on/off effects.

Finally, there’s the increasingly popular Harmonic tremolo that recreates the phasey sound of a rarer type of vintage amp trem. A very cool envelope mode allows tremolo speed to be determined by the intensity of your playing, put to great effect with a trem that slows right down as a chord fades out.

Other performance options include connection of a tap tempo footswitch or expression pedal, which is able to blend between two settings to incorporate all three of the front-panel knobs.

Specs