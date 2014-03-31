Bachelorette Contestant Ty Brown Launches Pledge Music Campaign

Popular Bachelorette contestant (and recent newlywed) Ty Brown has launched a Pledge Music campaign to garner support for his forthcoming debut album.

Fans of Brown have the chance to pledge money and receive exclusive “thank you’s” such as a concert at their home, a bonfire sing-a-long, signed merchandise and more.

Says Brown, “I am so excited about this new album, and since I got so much support while I was on The Bachelorette, I thought it would be fun to give people who enjoy my music a chance to be part of the process with me.”

Brown appeared on Ali Fedotowsky’s season of The Bachelorette. After serenading her with a song he’d written, he not only captured a rose, but the heart of viewers. He was so popular he was asked to return as The Bachelor. He turned down the opportunity to be able to work on his music career, which is his passion.

It turned out to be a smart decision in more ways than one. Brown met fellow franchise alumnus Elizabeth Kitt at a charity event in Los Angeles. They got in engaged in October, 2013 and married in a low-key ceremony on March 15th at their home in Kingston Springs, Tennessee.

Brown will be adding updates, video messages, photos and more to his Pledge Music page. He loves the creative and interactive aspect of Pledge Music, and can’t wait to take his fans along on this journey.

Please visit Brown’s Pledge Music campaign and watch his video greeting here.