Drew Holcomb Performs “Tightrope” Live —Exclusive Video

Drew Holcomb has had a busy year since the release of his latest album Medicine, but we were lucky enough catch up with the Nashville native between tour dates for this live session.

Finding a shady spot under a tree to escape the simmering late June sun, here he performs one of the album's standout tracks, “Tightrope.”

Recorded after a decade of touring with this band, The Neighbors, Holcomb calls Medicine “by far the best music we have ever made.”

He continues, “Music has always had a medicinal quality to me, and that’s why I started writing songs and touring in the first place.”

“Tightrope” is a perfect example of a Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors track – there’s a familiar warmth that pulls you in, like a song you’ve always known.

“Our music is simple and heartfelt, built to inhabit people’s day to day lives, like so many of the records I have loved over the long haul in my own life,” Holcomb says.

Check out “Tightrope” below, and find out more at www.drewholcomb.com. Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors hit the road with NeedtoBreathe this July and August.