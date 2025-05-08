“What started out as an instrumental album quickly changed”: Stone Temple Pilots’ Dean DeLeo announces One More Satellite – a new collaborative project that stars a host of special guests

By ( Guitarist, Total Guitar ) published

Drummers Eric Kretz and Brian Tichy, as well as UK vocalist Pete Shoulder, were brought onboard for the record, which will arrive this summer.

Dean DeLeo
(Image credit: Press)

Stone Temple Pilots’ Dean DeLeo has lifted the curtain on One More Satellite – a brand-new collaborative project, which will be dropping its debut self-titled record via Symphonic later this summer.

For One More Satellite, the electric guitar maestro has called upon a host of special guests, from old bandmates to new collaborators, all of whom will feature sporadically across the upcoming record’s 10-song tracklist.

To mark the announcement of One More Satellite, DeLeo has shared the group’s debut single, Paper Over The Cracks, which has been premiered via Guitar World below.

A grunge-tinged, five-minute introduction to the One More Satellite sonic universe, it submits an early entry for 2025’s best guitar riff conversation. Indeed, Paper Over The Cracks pivots between bruising hooks, sultry slides, cascading interludes, twangy progressions, and a piercing solo – delivering a genre-melding tour of DeLeo’s guitar skills, in the process.

As DeLeo explains, One More Satellite was first conceived as an instrumental album, and as a means through which he could share with the world some of the unrecorded and unreleased material he’d been sitting on.

One More Satellite - Paper Over The Cracks (Official Video) - YouTube One More Satellite - Paper Over The Cracks (Official Video) - YouTube
Watch On

However, the creative direction of the project would later shift towards something different altogether, when UK vocalist Pete Shoulder was brought onboard as an early Transatlantic collaborator.

“I was simply sitting on some songs I wanted to record,” says DeLeo. “What started out as an instrumental album, quickly changed soon after Pete and I chatted. He was going to sing on a song or two, then wound up singing on eight of the 10 on the record.”

Of his own contributions to One More Satellite’s sprawling first offering, Shoulder adds, “I was excited to hear the new music Dean wanted to collaborate on. We’ve worked together in the past and it’s always been an absolute pleasure making music with him.

“The stuff he comes up with is so interesting, with so many beautiful, unexpected, twists and turns. It’s very inspiring to write to and pushes me into realms that I would never usually think of exploring. I’m very proud of the album we’ve made.”

Pete Shoulder

(Image credit: Press)

Shoulder is but one of a number of guest musicians who linked up with DeLeo to record the album. Elsewhere, Stone Temple Pilots’ Eric Kretz was recruited to drum on Serenade, while DeLeo’s son, Rocco, manned the stool for Drowning Out The Sun, Willow Mae and Spit It Out.

Billy Idol, Whitesnake and former Ozzy Osbourne drummer Brian Tichy was behind the kit for most of the other tracks, while Dean’s daughter, June, gets in on the action with a vocal cameo.

A full tracklist for One More Satellite – which arrives via Symphonic on July 18 – can be found below.

Keep an eye out for Guitar World's full conversation with DeLeo in the coming weeks.

One More Satellite track list

One More Satellite album cover

(Image credit: Press)
  1. Paper Over The Cracks
  2. Vultures
  3. Long Way Down
  4. Drowning Out The Sun
  5. Serenade
  6. Can Of Worms
  7. Willow Mae
  8. Spit It Out
  9. Pull Back The Veiil
  10. Your Call
Matt Owen
Matt Owen
News Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is the GuitarWorld.com News Editor. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.

