Erik Mongrain's Lap-Tapping Guitar Wizardry — Video Finds

Check out this live video of guitarist Erik Mongrain.

His lap-tapping guitar wizardry is showcased here in a spectacular way.

Mongrain was born in April 1980 in Montreal, Québec, Canada, and began to teach himself how to play guitar from age 14.

His influences include Michael Hedges and Don Ross, and as he grew he began to progress into a more acoustic and more complex style of playing.

He is now recognized as an innovative performer and composer who embrace the advantages of acoustic guitar amplification, unorthodox techniques and altered tunings while celebrating a gift for melody.

Check out this energetic performance and find out more about him at erikmongrain.com.

Now let's see you do it!