Jake Miller Releases “Collide” Acoustic Video and Announces Headline Tour

Jake Miller has released an up-close-and-personal acoustic video for “Collide,” the lead single from his new album Us Against Them.

Us Against Them debuted last month in the Top 3 on the Billboard Independent Albums Chart and the iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap Albums Chart (behind only Eminem), #4 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart, Top 5 on the Billboard Rap Albums Chart and Top Ten on the iTunes Albums Chart overall.

The Us Against Them album and tour follows the incredible success of his 2013 EP The Road Less Traveled, which debuted at #1 on the iTunes Hip-Hop Chart and spawned his hit single “A Million Lives,” which can also be found on the Us Against Them tracklist. The song reached the Top 10 on Sirius Hits 1 and the video currently has more than 4 million views on YouTube/VEVO, contributing to Jake’s staggering 26 million views.

View the acoustic video for "Collide" here:

Jake is currently in the midst of a massive 43-date headlining tour, playing to sold-out crowds across the U.S. He has been letting his fans in on his crazy life behind the scenes of the tour in his entertaining video series – check it out here:

Episode 1

Episode 2

Episode 3

Episode 4

Upcoming Jake Miller U.S. Tour Dates:

12/16 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

12/18 San Diego, CA - House of Blues

12/19 Scottsdale, AZ - Martini Ranch

12/21 Dallas, TX – Southside Music Hall

12/22 New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

12/23 Houston, TX - House of Blues

Find out more at http://www.jakemiller.com