James Taylor Teaches Us to Play “Carolina in My Mind” — Lesson

Here’s James Taylor teaching one of my favorites, “Carolina in My Mind.”

Taylor capos the third fret and then runs through the fingering of each change.

How cool is it to get that sort of insight straight from this amazing artist?

The cherry on top of this sweet lesson is the view from inside the sound hole as Taylor runs through the song, so that you can see the finger picking pattern close up and personal.

Then after he runs through it they slow it down to half speed. Wowza! What a cool lesson.

Taylor is doing a bit of touring this summer. So check out this lesson and then find tour dates at more at jamestaylor.com.