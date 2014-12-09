The Jayhawks Ring in the New Year with West Coast Tour

They say that there is no going back. They say that you can’t go home again. But the Jayhawks are sure as hell going to try.

The Americana pioneers will take to the road just after the holidays on a six-date journey down the Pacific Coast.

The tour starts January 6 at Seattle’s Neptune, and concludes on July 12 in San Juan Capistrano, with stops in Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego County.

The band’s primary focus in 2014 has been promoting the recent reissues of classic albums Sound of Lies, Smile and Rainy Day Music.

Expanded CD versions of those three efforts were released in July, with high quality vinyl 2-LP sets dropping this past September. Also, the 2011 vinyl versions of Hollywood Town Halland Tomorrow the Green Grass have been re-pressed and are once again available.

The 1997 version of the band — Gary Louris, Marc Perlman, Tim O’Reagan, Karen Grotberg and Kraig Johnson — will represent the Jayhawks legacy on the road for the January dates.

According to Perlman, “The Jayhawks have been having a blast touring the eastern half of the U.S. playing songs from Sound of Lies, Smile and Rainy Day Music for fans who haven’t heard performed live for a decade and a half. We’re thrilled to be able to do the same for our fans on the West Coast this coming January.”

Louris adds: “A cold blast of earthy Midwestern Bohemia. Kind of like an enchilada wrapped in a bagel served on an English Muffin.”

The Jayhawks and their rootsy sound were definitely swimming against the tide when they emerged from a crowded Minnesota music scene in 1985. Over the course of two decades, nine albums, countless memorable live shows and enough personal drama to fill a couple of Behind the Music episodes, this beloved band soared to heights few ever achieve, while winning the hearts and minds of numerous critics, fans and peers. After releasing two indie albums in the ’80s, in 1991 the Jayhawks signed with American Recordings and over the next decade released five challenging, at times groundbreaking, albums, toured the world to widespread acclaim and even survived the departure of founding member Mark Olson in 1995.

After a hiatus in the mid 2000s, the “classic” 1994 lineup reunited for another new studio album in 2011 and two years of solid touring, reacquainting audiences old and new with the band's timeless musical vision. 2014 has seen a late ’90s version of the band led by Gary Louris hitting the road to support the reissues of the three Jayhawks albums released from 1997-2003. The Jayhawks, active in four different decades, are as vital now as they were in 1985, sealing their reputation as a true American treasure.

Here's "Think About It" live:

The dates:

Tues., Jan. 6 SEATTLE, WA Neptune

Wed., Jan. 7 PORTLAND, OR Aladdin Theater

Thurs., Jan. 8 SAN FRANCISCO, CA The Fillmore

Sat., Jan. 10 LOS ANGELES, CA Fonda Theater

Sun., Jan. 11 SOLANA BEACH (SAN DIEGO), CA Belly Up Tavern

Mon., Jan. 12 SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA The Coach House

Find out more at http://www.jayhawksofficial.com