Made Right Here is a product of four friends who banded together to document America’s finest craftspeople.

Thanks to Maxwell House and AOL, they are able to share the stories of hardworking people who get up every morning and make good things, right here in America.

Since 1833, Martin Guitar and our employees have worked diligently to create the guitars you know and love. We are excited to be highlighted by Made Right Here!

Watch the hosts of Made Right Here, Max and Joe, pull into Nazareth to explore the process of making guitars and meet the talented craftspeople that keep America rockin’.

You can watch the Made Right Here episode featuring Martin Guitar by clicking here.