Electric Legoland: Jimi Hendrix is now available in Lego form – but it’s missing the Strat

Jimi Hendrix has been immortalized in Lego form as part of a special 255-piece set that includes a Marshall stack but – incredibly – no buildable electric guitar.

Created by the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle, in collaboration with Authentic Hendrix and Most Incredible Studio, this unique set is not officially endorsed by Lego, but it might be the closest we’ll ever get to the real thing.

The first-of-its-kind collab “transforms Jimi’s spirit into a living monument” and presents the guitar hero in brick-ified form, complete with a Woodstock-inspired outfit, a Marshall tube amp, and a stack of cabs.

Proceeds generated will support MOPOP’s mission of spotlighting cultural icons and its exhibitions, preservation work, and educational programs.

Available from the museum’s gift shop from June 21, its release coincides with the museum’s 25th birthday celebrations. There is no word on whether or not it will be available online, so a day trip to the city that birthed grunge might be in order.

Several music-oriented Lego sets have been released over the years, including a Fender Stratocaster with a mind-blowing level of detail, through to a tropical ukulele, and a rather pricey grand piano as part of its Icons series.

MOPOP is a non-profit museum founded by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen in 2000 as the Experience Music Project. In its first quarter-century, 17 exhibitions have toured across the U.S. and internationally.

Educational programmes include STAR (Student Training in Artistic Reach), workshops for children and teenagers, and a sci-fi short story contest. It also has a hip-hop artist residency.

(Image credit: Olly Curtis / Future)

Hendrix's legacy has been living on in other ways, too. His iconic 'Izabella' Strat, which was played by the late great at Woodstock, joined the likes of Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Robby Krieger, and Zakk Wylde on last year's Experience Hendrix tour. Epiphone also launched a special ‘Love Drops’ Flying V in September.