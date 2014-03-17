Matt Nathanson Announces Co-Headline Summer Tour with Gavin DeGraw

Beginning this June, Matt Nathanson is teaming up with old touring pal Gavin DeGraw to co-headline a two month North American tour.
Kicking off at the Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater in Tucson, AZ, additional shows include the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles (6/18), Greek Theatre in San Francisco (6/20), Humphrey’s in San Diego (6/15), Massey Hall in Toronto (7/16) and Central Park’s Summerstage in New York (8/13).
Initial dates are listed below with additional dates to be announced soon. Joining Nathanson and DeGraw will be special guests Mary Lambert, featured songstress from Macklemore's anthem "Same Love," and Andrew McMahon, formerly of Jack’s Mannequin and Something Corporate.
Fans have long known Matt Nathanson for his incredibly dynamic live shows, his vivid songwriting and infectious melodies. This tour will include some of Nathanson’s classic gems and songs from his latest album, Last Of The Great Pretenders, which was hailed as the ‘Album of the Week’ by USA Today.
The album features “Kinks Shirt,” which continues to rocket up the Hot AC chart and is being heard on American Top 40 with Ryan Seacrest, The Billy Bush Show and Rick Dees Countdown. The album also includes the track “Heart Starts,” which is the theme to Lifetime’s Celebrity Bucket List – on which Nathanson was recently featured.
Watch the music video for “Kinks Shirt” below, which was directed by actor/comedian Bobcat Goldthwait:
2014 Summer Tour
***Matt Nathanson headliner (Gavin DeGraw not performing)
- 13-June Tucson, AZ - Anselmo Valencia Amphitheatre
- 14-June Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay Beach
- 15-June San Diego, CA - Humphrey's
- 18-June Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
- 20-June Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre
- 22-June San Luis Obispo, CA - Avila Beach Concerts at the Cove
- 24-June Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park
- 29-June Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte Garden Amphitheater
- 30-June Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center
- 2-July Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater***
- 3-July Kearney, NE - Viaero Event Center
- 4-July St. Louis, MO - Fair St. Louis
- 5-July Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Council Bluffs Hotel & Casino
- 6-July St. Paul, MN - The Myth
- 9-July Kansas City, MO - The Crossroads
- 10-July Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheater
- 11-July Fargo, ND- The Venue
- 16-July Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
- 17-July Toledo, OH - Toledo Zoo Amphitheater
- 19-July Wisconsin Dells, WI - Crystal Grand Music Theatre
- 20-July Indianapolis, IN - Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
- 21-July Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival
- 23-July Columbus, OH - LC Pavilion
- 24-July Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
- 25-July Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook
- 27-July Portsmouth, VA - nTelos Pavilion
- 30-July Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
- 31-July St. Augustine, FL -Saint Augustine Amphitheater
- 2 -August Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues***
- 4-August Charlotte, NC - The Uptown Amphitheater at the Music Factory
- 5-August Raleigh, NC - The Red Hat Amphitheater
- 6-August Glen Allen, VA - Innsbrook After House
- 10-August Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap for the Performing Arts
- 12-August Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Concert Pavilion
- 13-August New York, NY - Central Park Summer Stage
- 15-August Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for the Performing Arts
- 16-August Wallingford, CT - Toyota Presents the Oakdale Theatre
- 17-August Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
- 22-August Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall***
- 23-August Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
- 24-August Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody Tent
- 25-August Pomona, NY - Provident Bank Park
Find out more at MattNathanson.com.