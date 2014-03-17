Matt Nathanson Announces Co-Headline Summer Tour with Gavin DeGraw

Beginning this June, Matt Nathanson is teaming up with old touring pal Gavin DeGraw to co-headline a two month North American tour.

Kicking off at the Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater in Tucson, AZ, additional shows include the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles (6/18), Greek Theatre in San Francisco (6/20), Humphrey’s in San Diego (6/15), Massey Hall in Toronto (7/16) and Central Park’s Summerstage in New York (8/13).

Initial dates are listed below with additional dates to be announced soon. Joining Nathanson and DeGraw will be special guests Mary Lambert, featured songstress from Macklemore's anthem "Same Love," and Andrew McMahon, formerly of Jack’s Mannequin and Something Corporate.

Fans have long known Matt Nathanson for his incredibly dynamic live shows, his vivid songwriting and infectious melodies. This tour will include some of Nathanson’s classic gems and songs from his latest album, Last Of The Great Pretenders, which was hailed as the ‘Album of the Week’ by USA Today.

The album features “Kinks Shirt,” which continues to rocket up the Hot AC chart and is being heard on American Top 40 with Ryan Seacrest, The Billy Bush Show and Rick Dees Countdown. The album also includes the track “Heart Starts,” which is the theme to Lifetime’s Celebrity Bucket List – on which Nathanson was recently featured.

Watch the music video for “Kinks Shirt” below, which was directed by actor/comedian Bobcat Goldthwait:

2014 Summer Tour

***Matt Nathanson headliner (Gavin DeGraw not performing)

13-June Tucson, AZ - Anselmo Valencia Amphitheatre

14-June Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay Beach

15-June San Diego, CA - Humphrey's

18-June Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

20-June Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre

22-June San Luis Obispo, CA - Avila Beach Concerts at the Cove

24-June Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park

29-June Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte Garden Amphitheater

30-June Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center

2-July Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater***

3-July Kearney, NE - Viaero Event Center

4-July St. Louis, MO - Fair St. Louis

5-July Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Council Bluffs Hotel & Casino

6-July St. Paul, MN - The Myth

9-July Kansas City, MO - The Crossroads

10-July Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheater

11-July Fargo, ND- The Venue

16-July Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

17-July Toledo, OH - Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

19-July Wisconsin Dells, WI - Crystal Grand Music Theatre

20-July Indianapolis, IN - Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

21-July Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival

23-July Columbus, OH - LC Pavilion

24-July Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

25-July Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook

27-July Portsmouth, VA - nTelos Pavilion

30-July Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

31-July St. Augustine, FL -Saint Augustine Amphitheater

2 -August Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues***

4-August Charlotte, NC - The Uptown Amphitheater at the Music Factory

5-August Raleigh, NC - The Red Hat Amphitheater

6-August Glen Allen, VA - Innsbrook After House

10-August Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap for the Performing Arts

12-August Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Concert Pavilion

13-August New York, NY - Central Park Summer Stage

15-August Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for the Performing Arts

16-August Wallingford, CT - Toyota Presents the Oakdale Theatre

17-August Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

22-August Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall***

23-August Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

24-August Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody Tent

25-August Pomona, NY - Provident Bank Park

Find out more at MattNathanson.com.