Platinum Rush—Video Blog

Seems everybody these days has an "album coming out,” or a "gig tomorrow night.”

Hell, even my mom has a box set out next year.

Ok, I made that last bit up. But you get the point: music is running wild now more than ever. But why? and who are these people?

Having been one of them (artist/dreamer) for my whole life I thought I'd ask a few questions to the bands, artists, pro's and open mic night performers like "why, where and for how long?"

Sometimes I know the artist, sometimes I pull over to the side of the road if I see someone playing on the street.

Being a working musician and songwriter in Nashville gives me front row seats to the front lines of those busting their asses to tell a melodic story and maybe move some hearts.

My documentary, “Platinum Rush: A Film By A Songwriter,” will be out in 2015.

In the meantime (and probably during and after, too) I'm takin' it to the streets and posting these video blogs EXCLUSIVELY right here every week!

It's all seat of the pants, spur of the moment, jewel of the nile, traveling pants...whatev!

Scot Sax knows his way around a solid pop song. The Philadelphia musician has been writing them for years, whether it was with his own bands Wanderlust and Feel, or as a purveyor of hits for singers like Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. It was Sax, in fact, who co-wrote the country duo’s Grammy-winning smash “Like We Never Loved At All.” His catchy “I Am the Summertime,” penned while with the band Bachelor Number One, was featured in the blockbuster “American Pie.” And he’s netted countless TV credits, with song placements in shows like “Ghost Whisperer,” “NCIS,” “CSI: NY” and “Keeping up with the Kardashians.” He toured as a guitarist with Sharon Little throughout North America supporting Robert Plant and Alison Krauss' Raising Sand. His filmmaking debut, the documentary "Platinum Rush," is currently being entered into film festivals worldwide and will premiere in 2015. Sax lives in Nashville with his family.