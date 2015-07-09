Platinum Rush Video Blog #20 — The Running Roots

The Running Roots are a true snapshot of being an artist in 2015.

Through ups and downs (read: music business) they have not faltered their belief in themselves nor their passion and focus in their music.

In my opinion they are as impressive as anyone at the top of the charts, with smart country-tinged pop songs and affable personalities on their side.

Hillary McBride and Brett Rutledge share words of wisdom and solo vs with a band acoustic guitar tips.

Find out more at www.therunningroots.com

Scot Sax knows his way around a solid pop song. The Philadelphia musician has been writing them for years, whether it was with his own bands Wanderlust and Feel, or as a purveyor of hits for singers like Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. It was Sax, in fact, who co-wrote the country duo’s Grammy-winning smash “Like We Never Loved At All.” His catchy “I Am the Summertime,” penned while with the band Bachelor Number One, was featured in the blockbuster “American Pie.” And he’s netted countless TV credits, with song placements in shows like “Ghost Whisperer,” “NCIS,” “CSI: NY” and “Keeping up with the Kardashians.” He toured as a guitarist with Sharon Little throughout North America supporting Robert Plant and Alison Krauss' Raising Sand. His filmmaking debut, the documentary "Platinum Rush," is currently being entered into film festivals worldwide and will premiere in 2015. Sax lives in Nashville with his family.