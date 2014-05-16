Seth Walker Shows Off Guitar Skills in New Music Video

Revered roots music troubadour Seth Walker recently took up residency in New Orleans.

Upon relocating to the Big Easy, the North Carolina-native completed his rounds of the Holy Trinity of southern U.S. music cities.

His journey began in Austin where he fast became a staple of the Texas blues scene.

He’d later shuffle off to Nashville where he’d absorb the cosmopolitan twang of its storytelling tradition.

Clearly, however, it is the influence of his current NOLA home with its funky melting-pot swagger that inspired the gospel-soaked fervor and gritty guitar burn at the core of his latest album, Sky Still Blue, due June 10 from The Royal Potato Family.

Watch the video for Walker’s new single “Trouble (Don’t Want No)” below, and check out his bluesy solo work:

Abetted by producer Oliver Wood (The Wood Brothers), Walker revels in the devil-on-my-trail grit and longing blue notes that make this latest collection of 11 songs resonate so convincingly. Yet, as Walker's fans have come to expect, there's always a sweet melody, a turn of phrase wrapped in a wink-and-a-smile or an undeniable hook close at hand.

"All the moves I've made have been so that I can be around new influences centered around music," Walker says. "I've always loved New Orleans, and it definitely brought back a bit of the rough edge that got a little spit-shined on the albums that I did in Nashville. This one's got some gristle on it, some push and pull, some funky stuff, and some of that Caribbean influence that New Orleans has."

Upcoming Tour Dates

5/14 – Kansas City, MO – Knucklehead’s *w/ Bobby Bare Jr.

5/15 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Mayfest *w/ Paul Thorn

5/16 – Dallas, TX – The Kessler *w/ Joan Osborne

5/17 – Austin, TX – Strange Brew

5/27 – Des Moines, IA – Flying Mango

5/28 – Evanston, IL – Space

5/30 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark

5/31 – Columbus, OH – Natalie’s

6/01 – Indianapolis, IN – The Jazz Kitchen

6/12 – San Antonio, TX – Sam’s Burger Joint

6/13 – Fredericksburg, TX – Luckenbach TX Concert Series

6/14 – The Woodlands, TX – Dosey Doe

6/20 - New Orleans, LA - Chickie Wah Wah

6/21 - Tallahassee, FL – Bradfordville Blues Club

6/22 - St. Petersburg, FL - Ringside

6/24 – Charlotte, NC – Evening Muse

6/25 – Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle

6/26 – Greensboro, NC – Blind Tiger

6/27 – Chattanooga, TN – Nightfall Concert Series

6/28 – Decatur, GA – Eddie’s Attic

6/29 – Montgomery, AL – Capitol Oyster Bar

7/9 - Beaver, Creek, CO - Beaver Creek Music Exp.

7/10 - Carbondale, CO - Steve's Guitars

7/11 - Evergreeen, CO - Little Bear Saloon

7/12 - Denver, CO - Tuft Theatre

Check out more from Walker here.