Ten Amazing Acoustic Guitar Street Performers

Buskers. Street performers. Ever come across one that just blew your mind?

We have.

In fact, there seem to be loads of supremely talented folk all over the globe with a penchant for sitting on the street corner and playing to apathetic passers-by.

Take these 10. Their chops are simply undeniable. From classical dexterity to some slick slide playing and all points in between, these street musicians know how to deliver. Outside. On the street.

Check ‘em out and share any links of others you’ve come across in the comments below.

Brisbane, Australia

Sarah Koppen is a busker in Brisbane, Australia, and an amazing guitarist. This was recorded March 17, 2012, near King George Square.

Oslo, Norway

Here’s a super-slick and speedy take by this street performer of “Besame Mucho.”

Poland

Amazing street guitarist Mariusz Goli in Poland!

He sure can play mighty fast!

Barcelona, Spain

Guitarists Adrian Roman and Tiberiu Eduard Gogoanta are playing flamenco in the Gothic Quarter. Barcelona Street Music Playlist: http://bit.ly/TarKiy.

New Zealand

The legendary New Zealand street musician, Andy Blue, displaying his mesmerizing guitar skills at the Whanganui Riverside Market on a Saturday morning in late autumn.

New York, New York

Even if you're not one for banjo, check out Morgan O'Kane. He's out there all by himself, layin' it down!

England

Here’s some sick slide playing by Jack Broadbent.

Ashville, North Carolina

Here's some banjo and spoons. What? Spoons, you say? Yes indeed. Here Abby the Spoon lady steals the show.

That’s some decently good banjo playing, but the spoons were simply mesmerizing. Almost like magic.

Here traveling buskers Banjo Ben and Abby the Spoon Lady perform their version of the traditional tune "Fly Around My Pretty Little Miss" in front of the Iron sculpture in downtown Asheville.

For more information on Abby the Spoon Lady, visit: http://abbythespoonlady.blogspot.com/

Paris, France

Jacek Piotrowicz, 19, from Krakow, Poland, plays amplified classic guitar at rue des Abbesses, 224 (224 Abbesses St.), Monmartre, Paris, August 24, 2010.

London, England

Here's "Tombstone Pete" on London's South Bank.