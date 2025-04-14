“The nuisance is exacerbated by the repetition and poor quality of some of the performances”: Buskers banned from London’s Leicester Square as performances likened to “psychological torture”
The tourist hotspot will fall quiet on April 17 as Westminster Council says it had “no choice” but to tackle “increasing noise disruption and anti-social behavior”
One of London's biggest tourist hotspots is set to become a lot quieter after Westminster Council announced that buskers have been banned from playing in Leicester Square.
The ban will come into force on April 17 after a judge ruled that buskers were inflicting “psychological torture” on nearby office workers. The council has said it therefore had “no choice” but to implement the changes, and there are fears the performers could have licenses revoked in other areas as a knock-on effect.
The move comes after Leicester Square-based Global Radio, which owns several UK radio stations including Heart, Classic FM, and LBC, had taken Westminster Council to court over the noise pollution around its offices.
According to The Standard, Global Radio had complained that workers were “plagued” by sub-rate performers, and forced to wear headphones or relocate to cupboards to drown out the noises.
Recordings taken from the office were presented as evidence, with the judge commenting that “while the volume is the principal mischief it is clear that the nuisance is exacerbated by the repetition and poor quality of some of the performances”. Documented performances included songs originally by Tracy Chapman and Adele.
The judge added that repetitive sounds are “a well-publicized feature of unlawful but effective psychological torture techniques”.
However, Councillor Matt Noble has assured residents that “this is categorically not a ban on street performers in Westminster”, adding that council members are working towards “a fair solution” moving forward.
London buskers have had to apply for licenses since April 2021 to control what the council has described as “increasing noise disruption, intimidation, obstruction of premises, anti-social behavior” as a result of a growing number of street artists.
Like many tourist hotspots, Leicester Square has famously been littered with buskers and street performers. Rod Stewart and George Michael launched their careers by busking in Central London, while Ed Sheeran’s career was founded on his street performances.
The loop pedal maverick has since continued to play on the streets of cities during his tours as a nod to his humble beginnings, but recently had a run-in with Indian police, who pulled the plug on him earlier this year.
