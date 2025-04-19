Guitar World Discussion: Who is the most underrated guitar player of all time?

As a Guitar World reader, you’re likely to be well-versed in the annals of guitar god history. Eddie Van Halen, Steve Vai, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Randy Rhoads… the list of players who have become household names thanks to the cultural and musical impact they’ve had on the world goes on.

There is, however, another side to the conversation, and for every guitarist widely worshipped by the masses, there are countless forgotten players who fly under the radar despite having had a hand in some equally influential music.

These underrated players form the majority of the guitar world, and quite frankly it’s a crying shame that their contributions are all-too-often overlooked by wider listeners

From Rocky Athas and Lowell George to Leo Nocentelli, Tommy Bolin and beyond, there is no shortage of under-appreciated guitarists. As such, the time has come for you to have your say: as readers, we want to know about the underrated guitar players you feel should get more attention.

(Image credit: Future)

This could be a more mainstream player who think doesn’t get enough credit, or a completely unknown name who you believe deserves a bit more love. Let us know who they are, their most notable guitar works, and why you think they need to be included in the discussion.

Leave us your thoughts in the comment section down below to get involved, and we’ll share your thoughts in a follow-up article soon…