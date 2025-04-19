Guitar World Discussion: Who is the most underrated guitar player of all time?

News
By ( Guitarist, Guitar Techniques, Total Guitar ) published

Which overlooked, unsung or under-appreciated guitar talent do you wish had more love? It's time for you to have your say…

A silhouette of a guitar player on stage with the &#039;Guitar World Discussion&#039; badge overlaid
(Image credit: Future)

As a Guitar World reader, you’re likely to be well-versed in the annals of guitar god history. Eddie Van Halen, Steve Vai, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Randy Rhoads… the list of players who have become household names thanks to the cultural and musical impact they’ve had on the world goes on.

There is, however, another side to the conversation, and for every guitarist widely worshipped by the masses, there are countless forgotten players who fly under the radar despite having had a hand in some equally influential music.

These underrated players form the majority of the guitar world, and quite frankly it’s a crying shame that their contributions are all-too-often overlooked by wider listeners

From Rocky Athas and Lowell George to Leo Nocentelli, Tommy Bolin and beyond, there is no shortage of under-appreciated guitarists. As such, the time has come for you to have your say: as readers, we want to know about the underrated guitar players you feel should get more attention.

Silhouette of a guitar player

(Image credit: Future)

This could be a more mainstream player who think doesn’t get enough credit, or a completely unknown name who you believe deserves a bit more love. Let us know who they are, their most notable guitar works, and why you think they need to be included in the discussion.

Leave us your thoughts in the comment section down below to get involved, and we’ll share your thoughts in a follow-up article soon…

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
News Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is the GuitarWorld.com News Editor. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists

Ozzy Osbourne’s solo band has long been a proving ground for metal’s most outstanding players. From Randy Rhoads to Zakk Wylde, via Brad Gillis and Gus G, here are all the players – and nearly players – in the Osbourne saga

“I could be blazing on Instagram, and there'll still be comments like, ‘You'll never be Richie’”: The recent Bon Jovi documentary helped guitarist Phil X win over even more of the band's fans – but he still deals with some naysayers

Ozzy Osbourne’s solo band has long been a proving ground for metal’s most outstanding players. From Randy Rhoads to Zakk Wylde, via Brad Gillis and Gus G, here are all the players – and nearly players – in the Osbourne saga
See more latest
Most Popular
Phil X
“I could be blazing on Instagram, and there'll still be comments like, ‘You'll never be Richie’”: The recent Bon Jovi documentary helped guitarist Phil X win over even more of the band's fans – but he still deals with some naysayers
Yngiwe Malmsteen
“The Strat was about as ‘out’ as you could get. If you didn’t have a Floyd Rose, it was like, ‘what are you doing?’”: In the eye of the Superstrat hurricane, Yngwie Malmsteen stayed true to the original
Stratocaster leaning against a Boss Katana amp
Guitar World deals of the week: save $250 on a Gretsch semi-hollow guitar, bag a budget busting EQD delay pedal, plus all the best deals on guitar gear over the Easter weekend
Pink Floyd perform live on stage at Amsterdam Rock Circus at the Olympisch Stadium in Amsterdam, Netherlands on May 22 1972 L-R David Gilmour, Nick Mason, Roger Waters, Rick Wright
“It's like saying, ‘Give a man a Les Paul, and he becomes Eric Clapton. It's not true’”: David Gilmour and Roger Waters hit back at criticism of the band's over-reliance on gear and synths when crafting The Dark Side of The Moon in newly unearthed clip
Fender Player II Modified Stratocaster, PRS MT 15, Jackson Misha Mansoor signature, Chase Bliss Brothers AM and Taylor Sunset Blvd acoustic
“A new signature for Misha Mansoor, but not the one we’ve been waiting for”: The essential guitar gear releases you might have missed this week, from Chase Bliss and PRS to Jackson and Fender
Led Zeppelin 1975 Jimmy Page AND Jimi Hendrix (1942 - 1970) performing at Madison Square Garden, New York City, 18th May 1969
“I said, ‘Let’s get Hendrix to play on it.’ His manager said, ‘Jimi’s playing shows back-to-back.’ So we got Jimmy Page”: The hit ’60s single that was supposed to feature Jimi Hendrix… but ended up with Jimmy Page
American singer, songwriter and Texas blues guitar legend Stevie Ray Vaughan and his brother, American blues-rock guitarist, singer and founder of The Fabulous Thunderbirds Jimmie Vaughan, pose backstage at the Royal Oak Music Theater during the &quot;Soul to Soul&quot; world tour, on February 14, 1986, in Royal Oak, Michigan
“There are people who think it makes a big difference to the sound. Stevie always sounded the same whether it was rosewood or maple”: Jimmie Vaughan says your fretboard choice doesn’t matter – and SRV is his proof
Craig Ross playing Jeff Beck&#039;s Yardburst on stage
“Jeff Beck used to love seeing him and Lenny play live – it feels full circle”: Lenny Kravitz guitarist Craig Ross has been playing Jeff Beck’s $490,000 Yardburst Les Paul onstage for an entire tour
John Mayer and Andy Summers pose backstage at Live Earth with their Martin acoustics
“You got it!” Rare footage of Andy Summers teaching John Mayer how to play Message in a Bottle emerges
Chris Poland, left, and Dave Mustaine of Megadeth perform onstage at the UIC Pavilion (University of Illinois - Chicago) in Chicago, Illinois, February 12, 1987
“My hand hit the glass and it broke. It got totally trashed. I can’t feel my pinky from nerve damage”: The freak injury that changed the way Chris Poland played guitar – and ended up informing the sound of Megadeth’s Rattlehead