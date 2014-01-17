Video Exclusive: Andy McKee Performs "The Reason" Live

Last week we had the pleasure of showing up early to Andy McKee’s sold-out show at Yoshi’s in San Francisco for a little one-on-one with the man himself.

McKee needs no introduction –– the YouTube video for his original tune “Drifting” has earned 48 million+ views to date, and in recent years, McKee has been launched into the upper stratosphere of the world’s very best acoustic players, and for good reason. McKee’s densely melodic and percussive style is mesmerizing to say the least.

In anticipation of his upcoming EP, Mythmaker, which releases January 28th, McKee performs an original tune called “The Reason,” which also happens to be the first video captured of him playing this song. The track has everything you’d expect from an epic Andy McKee composition: keen melody, effortless dynamics and gorgeous tone.

Keep in mind while you’re watching that this video was shot in one take, using a relatively inexpensive microphone. It’s all him. Goes without saying, but Andy’s a pro!

Stay tuned for much more from Andy McKee including an interview and an additional video. Until then, be sure to catch him on tour. McKee’s taking his music all over the globe in 2014, so there’s a good chance he’s coming to your town. Do yourself a favor and go!

Learn more about Andy McKee at http://www.andymckee.com.