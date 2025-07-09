Here are the 13 must-try guitar accessories for under $25 this Prime Day - including the Hetfield-approved Dunlop Black Fang guitar picks for only $8.25!
From picks to tuners, slides to strings, these are the best guitar-related items under $25 on sale right now at Amazon
If you're a guitarist looking to enhance your playing experience without breaking the bank, you're in the right place! We've scoured Amazon to find the best deals on affordable guitar accessories that every player should have in their gig bag.
From picks and strings to tuners and slides, these essentials not only elevate your sound but also ensure you're well-equipped for any jam session or performance.
Forget about spending a fortune on a glossy brand-new guitar or gig-worthy combo; with these budget-friendly options, you can focus on what really matters, simply making music.
So let’s dive into this roundup of great accessories that are all under $25! Of course, this is just a small cross-section of what's on offer, so I implore you to take a look for yourself and see what you can find - and if you are on the hunt for even more bargains, head over to our Prime Day guitar deals hub, where I've rounded up the best offers from Amazon and beyond.
Every guitarist needs a reliable and sturdy clip-on tuner, and the Fender FCT-2 is one of our favorites. With its large and easy-to-read screen, accurate tuning, and robust build, it's a steal at only $17.99. Save 18% at Amazon this Prime Day.
With the Dunlop PH112T1.14 Black Fang, you can ride the riff lightning with a Hetfield-approved pick that is guaranteed to help you with your down picking and riff writing. Save a generous 17% at Amazon.
Looking to finally take a swing at slide playing? Well, this Jim Dunlop Joe Perry Boneyard Slide is just what you need. The added weight of a porcelain slide gives you an intense sustain, perfect for long-held notes. At the same time, the quick attack makes it a great option for electric players looking to add a new sonic flavor to their playing.
Who says pedals need to cost a fortune? Certainly not Amazon. This Kmise Vintage Overdrive is only $16.93! We're guessing by its color and control layout that this is some sort of Tube Screamer-style circuit, but to be honest, we aren't completely sure. That said, for under $20, it is definitely worth purchasing just to find out.
Trying out different picks is a great way to freshen up your playing style. Your pick has a surprising effect on the sound of your guitar, and I always like to use different picks for different styles. With this 12-pack sampler from Fender, you get a nice variety of thicknesses to choose from, giving you a quick and low-cost way to change the way you play, and potentially open up a new array of riffs and licks.
It’s boring, but buying strings is a necessity for all guitarists, so you might as well get them cheaper. This deal on D’Addario XL strings doesn’t look like much in terms of money, but it’s 16% off, which is nothing to sniff at. It’s on the 10-46 set which will suit the vast majority of guitarists, and it’s a nice deal to chuck in with some other essentials you might be buying from Amazon during Prime Day.
Arguably the most boring of all the boring items on this list, these cable wraps may be dull, but they will make your life much easier. As a regularly gigging musician, studio engineer, and gear reviewer, I’ve got a myriad of different cables in my home studio and earlier in the year I decided to finally get my house in order. I bought these exact cable wraps because of the different colors, which allowed me to color code depending on the use of the particular cable. Cable management isn’t the most exciting thing but it’s worth investing some time into it now because you’ll reap the benefits later on. I even use them on my pedalboard to tie my patch cables together underneath, as they hold well and are easier to unwrap if I need to make adjustments.
A good pair of wire cutters is one of those things that you’ll buy once and then not need to replace for years. All guitarists will be changing strings at one point or another, and these are a nice size for getting into the string at the headstock and cutting them as flush as possible once you’re done winding. They also double as a great pair of cutters for making repairs to guitar cables and other audio cables if you’re the handy sort that likes to make or repair their own cables.
Another purchase I made years ago that I haven’t had to make again was some good-quality Velcro. This stuff is ridiculously strong, so much so that sometimes I genuinely struggle to get my pedals off my pedalboard when I’m reordering them. While I might have to put some elbow grease in every now and then to get them off, it does give me a lot of satisfaction that the pedals on my ‘board aren’t going anywhere, no matter where I take them. There’s plenty of length here to stick to a large assortment of pedals, and it's easy enough to cut it to size.
Keeping your gear clean not only makes it look better but also helps it last longer. Every time you change your strings you should use the opportunity to clean your guitar, and these microfiber cloths work well on a variety of guitar finishes. The soft surface of the microfiber means the chances of scratching your guitar are minimal, even if it has a more delicate nitrocellulose finish. They work well with other cleaning products too if you like to use fingerboard conditioner or polish on the guitar body. With 12 in a pack, you’re not likely to run out of them anytime soon either!
With the easy availability of smartphones with top-quality cameras and the addition of a cheap phone tripod like this one from Sensyne, I never want to see a badly angled guitar video again. If you like to post your playing on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, or anywhere else, this phone tripod is a great way to get a more professional look to your guitar videos. It’s adjustable to 62 inches in height, so you can play standing up if you prefer, and it also doubles as a selfie stick, so you can take it on holiday with you too!
Tidy desk, tidy mind is a mantra for good reason, and at the start of the year I decided to sort my messy studio desk out once and for all. This cable management kit was key in making sure I had a nice clean desk to work with, allowing me to run various cables from my audio interface, studio monitors, MIDI keyboard, computer keyboard, and my second screen. With 192 different pieces, you’ll find something for any type of cable, and time spent doing this means more space for gear, and less time digging through clutter on your desk.
It’s a simple thing, but this phone stand has made my life a lot easier. Whether it’s taking calls from collaborators, quickly typing into the band chat, or even being used as a pseudo tripod for recording quick ideas, the phone stand is a cheap and easy way to add to an existing workflow. It isn’t fancy but it does a simple job well, and is available in a range of colours if you want to keep your setup coordinated.
