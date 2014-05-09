Video Exclusive: Ukulele Master Jake Shimabukuro Performs Live

You might think that ukulele is just a simple instrument perfect for strumming little ditties. I did.

But Jake Shimabukuro proved me wrong!

Perhaps best known for his renditions of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and George Harrison’s “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” on ukulele, Shimabukuro can be described as no less than a master musician.

Recently he released a concert DVD, Grand Ukulele: Live in Boulder, that showcases his live performance prowess.

Recorded live at the Boulder Theater in Colorado, the DVD features material from Jake's 2012 album Grand Ukulele, which garnered praise for its “intricate originals and shrewdly arranged pop covers” (NY Times). I agree. After checking it out myself, I found it pretty fabulous.

We were lucky enough to spend some time with Jake recently in the Acoustic Nation studio, where we talked, he played and we even jammed for a minute or two!

Here, let Shimbukuro blow your mind with these incredible in studio live performances:

Here he plays his original, “Ukulele 5-0”

Check out his song “Dragon.” Here he uses some effects pedals and a looper. Incredible!

Shimabukuro is currently touring widely. Check out his tour schedule and more at http://jakeshimabukuro.com