“That is how you make an entrance!” Jack Black mimes on a Minecraft’d Flying V as Kirk Douglas nails the Sweet Child O’ Mine solo on Jimmy Fallon

News
By ( Total Guitar ) published

Black’s epic entrance caught the eye, but Captain Kirk Douglas’ tastefully virtuosic playing caught the ear

Jack Black and Captain Kirk Douglas
(Image credit: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon YouTube)

Boomers hate it, but the Minecraft video game has taken a generation by storm thanks to its limitless creativity, allowing players to build practically anything they can imagine... such as, apparently, a Gibson Flying V.

Recently guesting on Jimmy Fallon, Jack Black brought such a creation to life, 'shredding' through one hell of an entrance as he made his way to the stage.

Black is the star of the new Minecraft film and wielded the square pixel axe as he made his way to his seat beside Fallon, tapping, playing behind his back, thrusting into it, and throwing out all manner of showboating stops along the way.

Fallon was, unsurprisingly, suitably impressed: “That is how you make an entrance!” he says.

Haters will say the actor and musician mimed – he totally did – and that Kirk Douglas, who delivered a scintillating take on the Sweet Child O' Mine guitar solo during the bit, was the real star of the moment – he totally was.

Playing a Goldtop Gibson Les Paul for the spot (perhaps as a nod to the top-hatted guitar hero who wrote it) Douglas' tight, tasty tone is on point, offering up a pitch perfect, wah-lathered intro before adding some signature flair of his own.

It's a killer solo, and it's a crying shame that the Minecraft V didn't actually get played. It looks the part with a faithful Gibson headstock, two humbuckers and chrome hardware, but whether it makes noise or not is a mystery. Still, that meant Douglas got to strut his stuff instead.

Speaking to Sweetwater, Douglas says seeing a friend's Tobacco Burst Les Paul copy in second grade turned him onto the illustrious appeal of rock 'n' roll, while Eddie Van Halen and church music – often played in his family home – helped him forge a unique voice on the instrument.

Jack Black Shreds the Guitar During Tonight Show Entrance; Talks Making Songs for A Minecraft Movie - YouTube Jack Black Shreds the Guitar During Tonight Show Entrance; Talks Making Songs for A Minecraft Movie - YouTube
Watch On

Now part of The Roots, both the on-screen version and the stage/studio version, he’s played in Fallon’s house band for well over a decade. During that time, he's seen Joe Perry, Zakk Wylde, and Ace Frehley all sit in with the band.

In that same interview, he revealed how his hero, Vernon Reid, gifted him a Goldtop Les Paul, which may just be the same guitar he used to deliver this white-hot shred-fest with.

Jack Black Minecraft Guitar

(Image credit: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon YouTube)

In April 2021, Gibson dropped a signature Gibson SG for the guitarist that, packed with features, may just be the most versatile SG on the planet. When you're playing in Fallon's band, you never know what surprises will be in store, so such versatility is vital.

On the show, Fallon has recently been given a loop pedal masterclass from Ed Sheeran and dished out a very silly reimagining of Summer of '69 with Kevin Bacon.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists
Amadou Bagayoko performs at the Glastonbury Festival on June 28, 2009

“What they do harkens back to classic rock and real musicianship”: Amadou Bagayoko, singer and Malian guitar great, dies at 70
Machine Gun Kelly

“They said, ‘The Ace Hotel have you on camera leaving with the guitar.’ I was like, ‘I thought it was a gift!’” Machine Gun Kelly on the time he stole a cheap Martin from a hotel – and was billed $5,000
Photo of PRINCE; Prince performing on stage - The Ultimate Live Experience Tour .jpg

“I said, ‘If I could have it my way it would sound like this,’ and I pulled the bass guitar out of the mix”: Why Prince stripped the bassline from one of his biggest hits
See more latest
Most Popular
Amadou Bagayoko performs at the Glastonbury Festival on June 28, 2009
“What they do harkens back to classic rock and real musicianship”: Amadou Bagayoko, singer and Malian guitar great, dies at 70
Machine Gun Kelly
“They said, ‘The Ace Hotel have you on camera leaving with the guitar.’ I was like, ‘I thought it was a gift!’” Machine Gun Kelly on the time he stole a cheap Martin from a hotel – and was billed $5,000
Chrissie Hynde
“I had never done that before. I thought Jimmy was going to go, ‘Nice one’ – he looks at me and goes, ‘Don’t you ever do that again’”: That time Chrissie Hynde enraged one of her Pretenders bandmates because she stopped playing mid-gig
Musicians Andy Gil (L) and Dave Allenl of the band Gang of Four perform during the after party for the grand opening of the Flagship West Coast Virgin Megastore Hollywood held at the Hollywood &amp; Highland Complex on October 17, 2005 in Hollywood, California
“Dave was the master of some of the most iconic basslines in music history”: Dave Allen, former Gang of Four bassist and post-punk heavyweight, dies aged 69
SSD
“I never met anyone who was his own person as much as Al was”: SSD guitarist and hardcore pioneer Al Barile dies aged 63
Kayla Kent
“I think Pantera might’ve talked about this in Hot and Heavy”: Kayla Kent nails Eddie Van Halen’s Ice Cream Man solo in the style of Dimebag Darrell
Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins performs onstage during The 33rd Annual KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2024 at The Kia Forum on December 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California
“Not everybody has a high standard. A lot of indie people think playing too good is a bad thing”: Billy Corgan on the difference between rock and “indie” guitar players
Gary Clark Jr. and Eve Monsees playing their Fender Strats on stage
“I'd sit there with my guitar and that was my education. This show gave me purpose, it gave me hope”: Gary Clark Jr. dons a Strat to cover Stevie Ray Vaughan classics at Austin City Limits' 50th Anniversary televised special
Guitarists Gary Moore and Phil Lynott on stage during a live concert performance by Irish rock band Thin Lizzy in Birmingham, England, United Kingdom, in April 1979
“There was never any half-measures with Gary. If he didn’t like something he’d soon tell you to f**k off”: In July 1979, Gary Moore stormed off stage and officially left Thin Lizzy – now, guitarist Eric Bell reveals the real reason why
Stratocaster leaning against a Boss Katana amp
Guitar World deals of the week: save $400 on a Sterling By Music Man, get a Line 6 amp $200 cheaper than the RRP, plus all the week's best guitar deals