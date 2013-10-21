Video: Matt Nathanson on Gear, Songwriting & More.

We love Matt Nathanson’s latest offering Last of the Great Pretenders for a number of reasons. Solid songwriting, good lyrics, and of course, the many references to San Francisco. Acoustic Nation editor Laura B Whitmore had the opportunity to sit down with Nathanson and chat about how the record was made, as well as his influences, favorite gear, loves, hates and much more. Turns out, not only is Matt Nathanson a gifted songwriter, he’s also hilarious!

Below is our exclusive interview with Nathanson, in three parts

Matt Nathason talks about the new record, The Last of the Great Pretenders

Here's Matt talking bout his obsession with guitar gear.

And last, but certainly not least, Matt talks about one of our favorite things, songwriting.

Matt Nathanson is currently on a full US tour. Dates here.