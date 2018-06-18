Video Finds: Paul McCartney Acoustic Medley from 1973 TV Special

Check out this clip of Paul McCartney (accompanied by then-current wife, Linda McCartney) strumming through a few classic numbers from his expansive catalog.

McCartney performs “Blackbird,” from the Beatles’ White Album; “Bluebird,” from Wings' Band on the Run; “Michelle,” a Beatles cut from Rubber Soul; and “Heart of the Country,” from McCartney’s 1971 Ram album.

Watch above as he playfully strums through a couple verses and chorus of each tune while Linda casually snaps photos and offers the occasional backing vocal.

This footage was included as part of a television special titled James Paul McCartney that aired on ABC April 16, 1973. The special was broken up into 11 segments, each showcasing McCartney's songs from his career with the Beatles and as a solo artist.

The special also features numerous appearances and live performances from Wings, McCartney’s band at the time.

James Paul McCartney was produced and directed by Gary Smith and Dwight Hemion, the same team behind Elvis Presley's '68 Comeback Special. It has never been released on any home video format.