Austin City Limits Showcases New Acoustic Music Double-Bill With Sarah Jarosz and The Milk Carton Kids

Austin City Limits/em> (ACL) presents Americana music originals, Sarah Jarosz and The Milk Carton Kids in a brand new episode premiering February 1.

Both artists showcase their bona fides in an all acoustic hour with roots/folk singer-songwriter Jarosz making a return appearance on the ACL stage and newcomers The Milk Carton Kids in their ACL debut. The episode showcases the young folk acts who were both nominated for Best Folk Album at this year's Grammy Awards. ACL airs weekly on PBS stations nationwide (check local listings for times) and full episodes are made available online at acltv.com immediately following the initial broadcast. ACL's Season 39 comes to a close on February 8 with a must-see season finale featuring Grammy Award-winning breakout country artist Kacey Musgraves and country legend Dale Watson.Pushing the limits of Americana with her own distinctive style, Austin native Sarah Jarosz takes the ACL stage for her second appearance performing highlights from her recent album Build Me Up from Bones. The extraordinarily talented Jarosz has already released three albums at the age of 22. Accompanied by her two-piece band featuring Alex Hargreaves on violin and Nathaniel Smith on cello, Jarosz begins a stellar set with the Grammy-nominated title track in an acoustic performance that showcases her musicianship and songwriting. Switching seamlessly between mandolin, banjo and guitar, the gifted multi-instrumentalist also dips into the songbooks of others, treating the audience to a radiant take on Joanna Newsom's “The Book of Right On” and a solo rendition of Simon & Garfunkel's “Kathy's Song.” Preview Sarah Jarosz Perform "Over the Edge" on ACLSarah Jarosz on Austin City Limits "Over the Edge" from Austin City Limits on Vimeo.She invites The Milk Carton Kids out to join her and the band for “Annabelle Lee” (based on an Edgar Allen Poe poem), demonstrating their complementary visions of contemporary folk music."We are so proud of Sarah, we feel like she's part of the family,” says ACL executive producer Terry Lickona. “The last time she graced our stage she was on her way to college, now she's graduated with honors and her remarkable talent has grown exponentially. We couldn't resist having her back!"The Milk Carton Kids, the L.A. acoustic folk duo consisting of Kenneth Pattengale and Joey Ryan, share the bill playing songs from their critically-acclaimed new album The Ash & Clay. The besuited pair “play a sweetly dazzling variation on close-harmony vocals, part Simon and Garfunkel and part Everly Brothers” (LA Times) for a sound NPR calls “gorgeous contemporary folk.” With flat-picking harmonies and their signature wit, the duo play purely acoustically in their ACL debut—no guitar amplification and one vocal mic—to beautiful effect. In a skillful performance infused with a touch of twisted humor, the Kids charm the Austin crowd with their playful, deadpan banter, exquisite guitar work, rich harmonies and timeless folk."I first saw Kenneth and Joey perform on the stage of the Ryman Auditorium last September, and it was obvious that they are world-class entertainers beyond their years,” says Lickona. “They are traditionalists with a modern spin and a mischievous sense of humor."Preview The Milk Carton Kids Perform "Michigan" on ACLThe Milk Carton Kids on Austin City Limits "Michigan" from Austin City Limits on Vimeo.Sarah Jarosz Setlist:

Build Me Up From Bones

Old Smitty

The Book of Right On

Annabelle Lee

Over the Edge

Kathy's SongThe Milk Carton Kids Setlist:

Hope of a Lifetime

Snake Eyes

Honey, Honey

Charlie

Michigan

Girls, Gather 'RoundFind out more at acltv.com