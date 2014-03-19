Juana Molina Announces U.S. Tour this April

Argentine songstress, Juana Molina has just announced a U.S. Tour.

She will head out in April in support of her highly acclaimed album Wed 21, released last October via Crammed Discs.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.Molina’s live performances combine live loops, effects created on-the-fly and her deft acoustic guitar playing, creating a lush sounding as well as visually compelling experience. Born in Argentina, Molina grew up in a musical environment. Her father, a revered tango singer/composer and her mother a talented actress. Molina took up guitar at age five and was exposed to her parent’s extensive record collection. Following the military coup of 1976, the Molina family fled the country for Paris. During her formative teenage years in France, Juana’s outlook on music expanded by regularly listening to radio stations that featured music from around the world.When Molina returned to Argentina she was determined to pursue a career in music. She knew she had a knack for doing imitations, and decided to audition for a TV program where she was hired on the spot. Her popularity rose and three years later she had her own successful comedy show in Latin America, becoming the most popular comedian in Argentina. Seven years after her TV debut, Molina took the brave resolution to cancel the show and start marking music again, releasing her first album in 1996. After the release of her second and third albums she quickly became the darling of the international indie/electronic/folk scene. Listen to "Eras" from Wed 21 here:The bewitching Molina released Wed 21 last October 29 via Crammed Discs. The album was composed, performed, recorded and produced by Molina in her studio in Buenos Aires. On the new album she’s expanded her palette of instruments, incorporating electric guitars, bass, drums and inventive electronics, giving Wed 21 a richer, broader sonic spectrum. APRIL US TOUR DATES:4/9/14 @ Cedar Cultural Center – Minneapolis, MN4/10/14 @ Old Town School of Folk Music – Chicago, IL4/14/14 @ The Sinclair – Cambridge, MA4/15/14 @ Le Poisson Rouge – New York, NY4/16/14 @ Jammin’ Java – Vienna, VA4/17/14 @ Boot & Saddle – Philadelphia, PA4/21/14 @ The Triple Door – Seattle, WA4/22/14 @ Doug Fir Lounge – Portland, OR4/24/14 @ The Independent – San Francisco, CAFind out more at http://www.juanamolina.com/