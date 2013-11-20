Video: Norwegian Songstress Susanna Performs "We Offer" Feat. Helge Sten & John Paul Jones

At this past August's Øya Festival, Norwegian singer, musician and producer Susanna recorded a couple of her own songs - "We Offer" and "For You" -- with longtime recording, producing and live partner Helge Sten (Supersilent) and legendary multi-instrumentalist, composer and producer John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin).

"We Offer" and "For You" were originally featured on 2007's Sonata Mix Dwarf Cosmos album. While the two songs will only be available via Norwegian streaming service WiMP for the next six months, Susanna and WiMP are now sharing the video for "We Offer," featured here.

WATCH SUSANNA FEAT. HELGE STEN & JOHN PAUL JONES PERFORM "WE OFFER" -

Active for more than a decade through eight albums under the names Susanna and the Magical Orchestra, Susanna, and Susanna Wallumrød, the songstress has recently taken steps toward greater independence and autonomy, while increasing the range of her considerable talents as a songwriter, vocal interpreter and producer.

This past September, she released her newest album, The Forester, on her own label, SusannaSonata, Performed with the Norwegian contemporary music group, Ensemble neoN, The Forester captures Susanna's composition, and all the nuances of her distinctive voice in neoN's deceptively simple chamber-folk tapestry, combining the antique notes of the Baroque theorbo, woodwinds and strings, and Susanna's sparse piano. The result is in an eerily exquisite canvas that recalls Mark Hollis, Tim Buckley, Kate Bush and Claude Debussy while remaining uniquely Susanna's soundworld.

Find out more at http://www.susannamagical.com