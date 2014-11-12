AC/DC Premiere "Play Ball" Music Video

AC/DC have premiered "Play Ball," the first music video from their new album, Rock or Bust. You can check it out below.

In keeping with the song's title, the clip is a tribute to sports (and other things) that involve balls ... and perhaps to people who wear bikinis.

You'll notice the video features the band's new rhythm guitarist, Stevie Young, who replaced his uncle, Malcom Young, who left the band this year due to dementia.

Drummer Phil Rudd is absent from the video; that's former Shogun drummer Bob Richards sitting in. As was widely reported, Rudd was arrested last week for a number of charges including attempting to procure murder, which has since been dropped. However, according to Rolling Stone, Rudd missed this particular video shoot in order to handle a "family emergency."

"I never thought we'd do this again, but here we are with a new album, getting all the boys together again," frontman Brian Johnson said in the bonus behind-the-scenes video below. "It's fantastic."