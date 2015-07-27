Hannes Coetzee Plays Teaspoon Slide Guitar — Video

Ever wish you had the equivalent of a third hand?

Below, check out some professionally shot footage of South African guitarist Hannes Coetzee playing teaspoon slide guitar.

Coetzee, who is from the Karoo region, puts the spoon in his mouth and uses it as a slide. The technique is called "optel and knyp," which roughly translates to "pick and pinch."

Coetzee, who is 71, was featured in Karoo Kitaar Blues, a 2003 documentary by David Kramer.

The top video was posted by Rolling Stone in 2013. The bottom one (consider it a bonus), is from 2007, but it's much more impressive. You can follow Coetzee on Facebook here.