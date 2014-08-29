Robert Trujillo Performs Metallica Medley with Rodrigo y Gabriela — Video

On August 17 at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo sat in with his good friends, acoustic guitar rock sensations Rodrigo y Gabriela, at their sold-out show.

They performed a medley of Metallica' "Orion," "For Whom The Bell Tolls," "The Frayed Ends of Sanity" and "Battery."

Talk about some serious guitar action!

Rodrigo y Gabriela are on tour in support of their latest record, 9 Dead Alive.

Check out the video of this encounter here, and find out more at rodgab.com.