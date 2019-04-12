Rodrigo y Gabriela Share New Song, “Terracentric”

Rodrigo y Gabriela have shared a new song, "Terracentric," with an accompanying performance video. The track comes off the duo’s new album, Mettavolution, due April 26 on ATO Records. You can check out the clip above.

Said Rodrigo and Gabriela in an interview with Billboard, "'Terracentric' is an invitation to look inward, to be a little bit 'selfish' for a minute and do what you can for your own sake. If we all did the same this world would be a very different one. 'Terracentric' is the connection with this earth. Reconnecting with the so-called reality of our human existence."

Guitar World recently premiered the title track to the new album, "Mettavolution," as well.

Mettavolution is Rodrigo y Gabriela’s first album in five years. Containing six new thrash-inspired original compositions, in addition to a side-long cover of Pink Floyd’s prog-rock epic, “Echoes,” the album is available for pre-order here.