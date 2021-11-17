Tom Morello announces star-studded new album The Atlas Underground Flood, featuring Kirk Hammett, Alex Lifeson, Ben Harper and Rodrigo y Gabriela

Tom Morello has announced the release of a new collaborations album, Atlas Underground Flood, which will feature Alex Lifeson, Kirk Hammett, Ben Harper, Rodrigo y Gabriela and Jim James.

Due to arrive December 3, the new record is billed as the sister project to The Atlas Underground Fire, which was released in October.

“The Atlas Underground Flood finishes what The Atlas Underground Fire started,” says Morello.

“Fire and Flood are my London Calling. Admiring The Clash at their apex moment, I sought to make a double album where artistic intent supersedes genre. I aimed to forge a central curated vision to tie together a sonically fearless, wild, and wide-ranging musical ambition with a tremendous cast of collaborators. And of course, there are many guitar solos.”

The record is, much like its predecessor, packed full of appealing guests and collaborations – a recognition of Morello’s continued influence in rock music and beyond.

Among the line-up for Flood include Alex Lifeson, Kirk Hammett, Manchester Orchestra, Ben Harper, IDLES, Jim James, Nathaniel Rateliff and Rodrigo y Gabriela.

Alex Lifeson previously discussed his involvement in the project back in July, though details were thin on the ground at that point.

The announcement has also been accompanied with a generous helping of three new tracks: Human featuring Barns Courtney, Hard Times featuring Nathaniel Rateliff, Jim Jones, and Chipotle Joe and Raising Hell featuring Ben Harper.

The Atlas Underground Flood tracklisting

A Radical in the Family (feat. San Holo) Human (feat. Barns Courtney) Hard Times (feat. Nathaniel Rateliff, Jim Jones, and Chipotle Joe) You'll Get Yours (feat. X Ambassadors) I Have Seen the Way (feat. Alex Lifeson, Kirk Hammett, and Dr. Fresch) The Lost Cause (feat. Manchester Orchestra) The Maze (feat. Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness) Ride At Dawn (feat. BreakCode) Raising Hell (feat. Ben Harper) The Bachelor (feat. IDLES) Parallels (feat. Jim James) Warrior Spirit (feat. Rodrigo y Gabriela)

(Image credit: The Atlas Underground)

The Atlas Underground Flood is released December 3 and you can already pre-order/pre-save your copy.