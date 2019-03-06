Rodrigo y Gabriela Premiere New Song, "Mettavolution"

Today, we've teamed up with enduringly popular, critically-acclaimed acoustic duo Rodrigo y Gabriela to premiere their new song, "Mettavolution." You can check it out below.

"Mettavolution" is the title track of the virtuosos' upcoming album, their first in five years. Containing six new thrash-inspired original compositions, in addition to a side-long cover of Pink Floyd’s prog-rock epic, “Echoes,” the album is set for an April 26 release via ATO Records.

Written in the duo's studio in Ixtapa on the Mexican Pacific coast, the music of METTAVOLUTION was road-tested around the world on tour in 2017 and 2018 before being recorded late last year in Los Angeles with producer Dave Sardy (Oasis, LCD Soundsystem, A Perfect Circle, Band of Horses).

Rodrigo y Gabriela are also set to head out on a world tour this spring. You can check out their full itinerary below.

Rodrigo y Gabriela World Tour 2019:

APRIL

13 – Munich, GERMANY – Technikum

15 – Berlin, GERMANY – Columbia Theater

17 – Bourges, FRANCE – Printemps de Bourges

18 – Luxembourg City, LUXEMBOURG – den Atelier

19 – Brussels, BELGIUM – Cirque Royal

21 – Dublin, IRELAND – Olympia Theatre

24 – London, ENGLAND – Roundhouse

25 – Paris, FRANCE – L’Olympia

27 – Chamonix, FRANCE – Musilac Mont Blanc

MAY

4 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

5 – Memphis, TN – Beale Street Music Festival

15 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

17 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

23 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

24 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

JUNE

1 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

2 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

4 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

5 – Charlottesville, VA – Sprint Pavilion

7 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap Filene Center

8 – Cleveland, OH – LaureLive

9 – Grand Rapids, MI – Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater