Rodrigo y Gabriela Premiere New Song, "Mettavolution"

Today, we've teamed up with enduringly popular, critically-acclaimed acoustic duo Rodrigo y Gabriela to premiere their new song, "Mettavolution." You can check it out below.
"Mettavolution" is the title track of the virtuosos' upcoming album, their first in five years. Containing six new thrash-inspired original compositions, in addition to a side-long cover of Pink Floyd’s prog-rock epic, “Echoes,” the album is set for an April 26 release via ATO Records.
You can preorder it right here.
Written in the duo's studio in Ixtapa on the Mexican Pacific coast, the music of METTAVOLUTION was road-tested around the world on tour in 2017 and 2018 before being recorded late last year in Los Angeles with producer Dave Sardy (Oasis, LCD Soundsystem, A Perfect Circle, Band of Horses).
Rodrigo y Gabriela are also set to head out on a world tour this spring. You can check out their full itinerary below.
Rodrigo y Gabriela World Tour 2019:
APRIL
13 – Munich, GERMANY – Technikum
15 – Berlin, GERMANY – Columbia Theater
17 – Bourges, FRANCE – Printemps de Bourges
18 – Luxembourg City, LUXEMBOURG – den Atelier
19 – Brussels, BELGIUM – Cirque Royal
21 – Dublin, IRELAND – Olympia Theatre
24 – London, ENGLAND – Roundhouse
25 – Paris, FRANCE – L’Olympia
27 – Chamonix, FRANCE – Musilac Mont Blanc
MAY
4 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater
5 – Memphis, TN – Beale Street Music Festival
15 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre
17 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
23 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
24 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
JUNE
1 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
2 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
4 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre
5 – Charlottesville, VA – Sprint Pavilion
7 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap Filene Center
8 – Cleveland, OH – LaureLive
9 – Grand Rapids, MI – Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater