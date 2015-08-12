Metallica’s “Fade to Black” Acoustic Performance by Igor Presnyakov —Video

Igor Presnyakov’s YouTube videos have been viewed more than 200 million times. He has almost 300 videos online, with covers ranging from One Direction to Led Zeppelin.

Presnyakov, who was born in Moscow, Russia, studied classical guitar and graduated as a guitarist and a conductor for ensembles. In the late Seventies, he led several hard-rock bands as a lead guitarist, vocalist and arranger.

In 1991 he relocated to the Netherlands to start his solo career, which has now spanned more than 20 years. After moving to Europe, he shifted into fingerpicking and created a unique acoustic guitar style influenced by various genres.

Igor is a contemporary guitar player who arranges and composes in an orchestral way; combining percussion, bass, harmony and melody at the same time. His arrangements of popular songs bring an interesting approach to the original compositions, giving them a totally new perspective.

Igor has performed at several guitar festivals in Europe and is playing concerts all over the world. In late 2012, he recorded IGGYFIED, which was released in 2013. It includes a selection of his finest covers and some originals works.

Find out more at igorpresnyakov.com. And be sure to check out his performance of Metallica’s “Fade to Black”: