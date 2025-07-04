Guitar World deals of the week: save $850 on a Music Man, get $10 guitar lessons, plus all the best early Prime Day guitar deals

Well, it's been a crazy week for deals here thanks to the combination of early Prime Day guitar deals and, of course, the 4th of July celebrations. It's kept me busy, that's for sure, and I've been covering all the sale announcements this past week, ensuring our readers get the very best deals as soon as they launch.

That means I've got a great overview of what's going on, what's worth your time, and where the biggest savings are. No matter whether you're after a brand new guitar, a fresh pedal for 'board, or just want to stock up on strings, I've curated all the best deals from the past week in one place for you. Let's get to it!

Guitar Center has updated its 4th of July deals, upping the discount amount from 45% to a massive up to 60% off. There's plenty of discounted guitar gear, including electric, acoustic, pedal, and a small selection of amplifier deals, making it a great place to shop for guitarists.

Sweetwater finally launched a sale, a little behind other retailers, but absolutely worth the wait. With discounts of up to 60% on a huge range of gear, it's a great place to look if you're wanting something outside of the typical guitar gear, with some nice discounts on audio interfaces, studio monitors, and headphones.

Over at Musician's Friend, you can still score discounts of up to 60% off, as well as an additional 4th of July coupon available on qualifying orders. You can save big on Ernie Ball Music Man, Epiphone, Line 6, and there are some great used gear deals available too.

Fender also recently launched a summer sale, offering discounts of up to 20% off a selection of Fender and Squier guitars, and some cool Fender-branded accessories. There's a good range of guitars, whether you've got a small or large budget, making it great for beginners and veterans alike.

The 4th of July deals have also arrived at Positive Grid, where you can bag some nice savings on Spark Live and Spark Edge. Both amps work great as modeling amplifiers, but I've also found them great for running an amp modeler pedal through, thanks to the FRFR speakers.

If you really want to save some cash, then you should head over to Reverb's Independents Day sale, where you can get your hands on savings of up to 66% off. It's to celebrate Reverb becoming independently owned again, and a great place to bag a saving on B-stock, used, and even some brand new gear.

There's a lot to get through, so if you're feeling a little overwhelmed by all that, then keep scrolling for my favorite individual deals of the week. I'll be keeping an eye on all the sales action throughout the weekend and ramping up for the launch of Prime Day next week. Have an awesome 4th of July weekend, and I'll see you next week for more deals action!

Ending soon! Save $100 Universal Audio UAFX Lion 68 Super Lead Amp: was $399 now $299 at Sweetwater Sound The UAFX amp modeler pedals are amongst the best I've played, and I've played a lot! They're great for guitarists who want a single iconic amp tone without having to menu dive or hook it up to a computer. The Lion 68 Super Lead Amp models the classic Marshall Super Lead, as played by Hendrix, Van Halen, Zeppelin, AC/DC, and many more. With three different amp tones it's versatile enough to handle everything from classic rock to metal.

Save $850 Ernie Ball Music Man John Petrucci Majesty 8: was $4,299 now $3,449 at Guitar Center As well as being one of the biggest savings I've seen on an electric guitar this year, this Ernie Ball John Petrucci Majesty 8 is just straight up crazy. Capable of being tuned to a full octave below E standard, it's packing two DiMarzio humbuckers with magnetic and piezo options, coil tap, and a built-in 20dB boost circuit, making it surprisingly versatile when it comes to tone. Add 24 stainless steel fanned frets on an ebony fretboard and you've got one seriously good playing guitar.

Save $450 D'Angelico Excel Lexington Excel Lexington: was $999.99 now $549.99 at Musician's Friend If you're after a new acoustic guitar, this deal on the D'Angelico Excel Lexington is my top pick. With a massive $450 reduction over at Musician's Friend, it's an excellent deal for a quality, all-solid wood acoustic. I really love the slim neck profile, which makes it very playable, and it's easily one of the best acoustic guitar deals I've seen so far this year.

Save $94.80 Squier Limited Edition Paranormal Esquire Deluxe: was $473.99 now $379.19 at Fender I was browsing the Fender sale earlier this week when I came across this absolute stunner. The Squier Paranormal Esquire Deluxe is a single humbucker guitar with some tricks up its sleeve. The three-way rotary switch gives you the humbucker, a coil split option, and an option to remove the volume and tone control from the circuit, making it much more versatile than you'd expect from its stunning looks alone.

Save $60 TC Electronic Ditto+: was $159 now $99 at Reverb Looper pedals are a great way to both enhance your practice regimen and your live shows. The Ditto+ takes everything great about the original Ditto and adds the ability to save your loops to the pedal. This means you can build a locker of sounds that you can bring into your playing, or just use it to save those moments of inspiration at the tap of a foot.

Save 60% TrueFire All-Access: was $249 now $99 at TrueFire Buying new gear is fun, but actually investing in your technique will reap far bigger rewards. With this deal, you can bag 60% off an all-access annual plan over at TrueFire, and I guarantee a year of structured practice will have you playing better than ever. I'm a big fan of the unmatched volume of content, the massive range of star tutors, and the learning paths that help you along the way in a coherent and progressive way.

