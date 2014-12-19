Young South Korean Guitarist Sungha Jung Masterfully Covers "Billy Jean" — Video

Here young South Korean guitarist Sungha Jung digs into a fingerstyle rendition of Michael Jackson's “Billy Jean.”

Jung started playing at age 9, and as you can see, he’s progressed to prodigy level. His YouTube covers collectively have hundreds of millions of views.

Jung was mentored by German guitarist Ulli Bögershausen, whose inspiration and instruction ushered him into pro-level performance.

This performance took place when Jung was 14, and the song appears on his second album, Irony.

Now 18, Jung has five albums under his belt and a signature Lakewood guitar. He says he’s taking drum lessons too!

Jung doesn’t just excel on guitar. Check out this performance on harp ukulele of Kansas’ classic “Dust in the Wind.”

Find out more at sunghajung.com.