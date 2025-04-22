Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong tackles one of Randy Rhoads’ most iconic solos – tapping and all – in live cover of Ozzy Osbourne’s Crazy Train
Playing with the Coverups in California, the Green Day frontman has exhibited his lesser-spotted shred chops
Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong is better known for power chords and pop punk anthems than he is for shredding, but that doesn’t mean he can’t bust out the occasional guitar solo. He's done just that at a recent show with the Coverups, tackling Randy Rhoads' iconic Crazy Train solo complete with tapping.
The guitarist’s side-project includes Green Day bass player Mike Dirnt and touring foil Jason White and sees the collective taking on cover songs from Led Zeppelin and David Bowie to the Ramones and Poison.
The inclusion of the Ozzy Osbourne classic at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown, California will come as a surprise to many. It shows that just because guitar solos are a rare breed in Green Day’s music, doesn’t mean the guitarist is capable of letting fly.
Granted, there are elements of the solo that have been simplified, and he wears a look of pure concentration on his face throughout. Nevertheless, the way he moves through the early tapping passages is very impressive, and it's made even more so considering he’s doing it on a big-body, semi-hollow Gibson.
“It’s metal hour, isn’t it?” he asks White, with the guitarist responding with “it’s your turn,” before they get the train a’ rollin’, with Armstrong having soloed his way through Whole Lotta Love earlier in the night.
And it wasn’t just during the solo that he showed off his tapping skills, as he channeled Rhoads’ chorus tapping licks too. However, aware of how challenging the solo is, he can be seen readjusting his guitar strap as the spot draws ever closer, switching from his usual low-slung look to a more shred-friendly hip height. All while still singing. Hats off.
Armstrong rekindled his love for guitar solos on Green Day's latest album, 2024's Saviors, so the Rhoads love-in feels very much like an extension of that. Speaking to Guitar World about the record, two hotshot shredders are quick off his lips.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
“When I was a kid, I loved Eddie Van Halen and Randy Rhoads. And then something happened where it was like you had to be in the guitar Olympics,” he had said. “If you wanted to play, you had to be as good as those guys and be able to play as fast as Yngwie Malmsteen.
“That’s when my tastes started changing and I started getting more into punk music and alternative, where it was more about rhythm playing. I got more into being an anti-solo guitar player, especially for [1994's] Dookie.”
The Coverups show comes after Armstrong joined the Goo-Goo Dolls at Coachella, proving something of a bucketlist moment for the guitarist, and took Steve Jones' Sex Pistols Les Paul Custom for a spin in Paris.
A trip to Liverpool earlier this year saw him taking in a show at the Cavern Club, the music venue made famous by the Beatles. There, he watched a guitarist play a Green Day song, who was completely unaware who was looking on from the crowd.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
“It’s not meant to be anything more than a thank-you – with love, with respect, and with one hell of a guitar solo”: Sammy Hagar set to release track inspired by a dream he had about Eddie Van Halen, co-written with Joe Satriani
“I was really broke. The only way I could get to New York to try out for Talking Heads was to take a family who were moving there in the band van”: Jerry Harrison on making Talking Heads’ 1977 debut and rejecting blues-rock to shape the CBGB guitar sound