“The future is pretty bright”: Norman's Rare Guitars has unearthed another future blues great – and the 15-year-old guitar star has already jammed with Michael Lemmo

The vintage guitar dealer has once again put the spotlight on young Charlotte Milstein, who paid homage to a number of blues greats during the jam

Revered vintage guitar store Norman’s Rare Guitars is continuing to shine the spotlight on young electric guitars talents, having recently posted a video of with 15-year-old future blues great Charlotte Milstein jamming with Michael Lemmo.

The youngster is already proving a hit online, with an impressive 44.6K Instagram followers and the likes of Sophie Burrell and Gibson CEO Cesar Gueikian among her fans. She’s typically seen bleeding out heartfelt blues licks on a Gibson SG or an acoustic guitar. Away from the blues, she's a dab hand at covering Billie Eilish, Prince, Hozier, and more.

For this showcase, though, she’s stayed faithful to her preferred electric of choice.

Charlotte Milstein

(Image credit: Norman's Rare Guitars)

Jamming with NRG’s resident string botherer Michael Lemmo, who in turn sports a beautiful 1967 Gibson ES-330, Milstein's touch and tone oozes class, with licks that harken back to Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jimi Hendrix and other blues heavyweights.

Milstein is a regular at the store, having featured on its YouTube channel at 11 and 13 years old. She has also started writing original music with her sister, and has three singles out on streaming services.

It's a pleasure to see so many kind-hearted folks encouraging the young guitarist in the comments section. One user enthuses that “the world is not lost folks”, with Lemmo himself saying, “The future is pretty bright.”

11-years-old Charlotte Milstein jamming with Michael Lemmo at Norman's Rare Guitars - YouTube 11-years-old Charlotte Milstein jamming with Michael Lemmo at Norman's Rare Guitars - YouTube
Watch On

Last summer, 12-year-old Saxon Weiss jammed with Joe Bonamassa within the store's famous guitar-lined walls, with store owner Norman Harris saying, “He reminds me of Joe when Joe was a young man.”

Norman's Rare Guitars, which has called George Harrison, Slash, and Eddie Van Halen customers, is now the subject of a star-studded Netflix documentary.

Harris first started selling vintage gear in the 1960s, but with an eye on the future, he recently hinted that one of his most prolific customers, Joe Bonamassa, could be in line to take over the store.

Head to Charlotte Milstein's website to hear more from the teenage star.

Charlotte Milstein 13-years-old - YouTube Charlotte Milstein 13-years-old - YouTube
Watch On
