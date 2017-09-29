Act of Defiance Premiere “Overexposure” Video and Release New Album

Today we’re thrilled to bring you the premiere of “Overexposure,” the latest music video from metal quartet Act of Defiance.

The song is taken from their sinister new LP, Old Scars, New Wounds, out today via Metal Blade Records.

With their 2015 debut, Birth And The Burial, Act of Defiance—featuring Chris Broderick on guitar, Henry Derek on vocals, Shawn Drover on drums and Matt Bachand on bass—delivered a blast of pure and unadulterated metal that ignored fads and hit home hard.

Now, on Old Scars, New Wounds, Act of Defiance has upped the ante. Each of the eleven new tracks sound fresh and urgent while wielding a timeless quality that will connect powerfully with metal fans new and old.

Naturally blending a plethora of metallic styles and never recycling ideas, Old Scars, New Wounds is an even more dynamic and diverse collection than its predecessor, which was written solely by Broderick and Drover prior to recruiting bassist Matt Bachand and vocalist Henry Derek. With a fully-seasoned, tour-hardened band in place, there was room for everyone to bring something to the table this time around, and their varying styles helped shape the record.

The title—plucked from the blistering track "Conspiracy Of The Gods”—stands as a metaphor for life in general, and the breadth of lyrical matter covered is as broad as the styles of heavy music found on the record. "Another Killing Spree" looks at hardcore drug use, while "Lullaby Of Vengeance" is an angry song about singing angry lyrics, and "Overexposure" is an anthem dedicated to not selling out. There is also some very topical material, most notably on "Mis-Information Age" and "Broken Dialect.”

With every track featuring a blistering solo from Broderick, fans of his shredding can rest assured that the guitarist has not held back—though that was not his initial intention. "I actually wanted to tone it down a bit technically in terms of my solos, but the opposite happened! This was because I inadvertently ended up creating a few new techniques to use in my trick bag and saw their potential, so I worked really hard on the execution so they could make the record,” he says.

Check out the video below, and to pick up Old Scars, New Wounds, visit metalblade.com/actofdefiance.

Old Scars, New Wounds track listing:

1. M.I.A.

2. Molten Core

3. Overexposure

4. The Talisman

5. Lullaby of Vengeance

6. Circle of Ashes

7. Reborn

8. Conspiracy of the Gods

9. Another Killing Spree

10. Broken Dialect

11. Rise of Rebellion