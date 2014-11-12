Amaranthe: Exclusive "Drop Dead Cynical" Video Lesson with Olof Mörck

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive lesson video by guitarist Olof Mörck of Gothenburg, Sweden's Amaranthe.

The song, "Drop Dead Cynical," is from the band's new album, Massive Addictive, which was released last month.

Massive Addictive was tracked at Hansen Studios in Ribe, Denmark, with Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Epica etc.) at the helm. The cornerstone and the bedrock of the album is the divine duality of pulsating beats and melodic pop choruses, both of which are Amaranthe hallmarks.

The band's full lineup is Elize Ryd (vocals), Jake E. (vocals), Henrik Englund Wilhelmsson (screams), Olof Mörck (guitar, keys), Johan Andreassen (bass) and Morten Løwe Sørensen (drums).

For more about Amaranthe, visit amaranthe.se.