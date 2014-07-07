Andre Benjamin Stars as Hendrix in 'Jimi: All Is By My Side' Trailer — Video

As we've reported several times, Outkast's André Benjamin (a.k.a. André 3000) will star in a new Jimi Hendrix biopic called Jimi: All Is By My Side.

Even though the film won't hit theaters till the fall, you can check out the film's first official trailer below.

The film, which was written and directed by 12 Years a Slave's John Ridley, focuses on the period from 1966 to '67, leading up to Hendrix's performance at the Monterey Pop Festival.

The trailer clearly shows Benjamin playing guitar, and the film's soundtrack album will include Benjamin's own versions of songs Hendrix covered during his career. However, as you'll notice, the film doesn't feature any actual Hendrix music (which seems like a major snag to us).

In an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this year, Ridley discussed Benjamin's preparation for the role.

"André came out to L.A. in January 2012 and worked with me through April on all aspects of Jimi, from watching video of him to working with a vocal coach to getting as slim and slender as Jimi was at that time period," Ridley said. "He didn't just work on playing the guitar, but playing the guitar left-handed. . . . He gave that performance because he wanted it. It was never going to be a Vegas lounge act. It was always going to be about getting to an emotional honesty with this character, and I cannot say enough about what André did."

