Weezer’s first show was opening for Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar. Now the John Wick star is set to play a villain in the Buddy Holly hitmakers’ forthcoming mockumentary

By published

The Matrix actor and whimsical alt-rock band have a storied history together, and now it's set for a blockbuster retelling

Rivers Cuomo and Keanu Reeves
The lovable alt-rock rogues in Weezer used their recent Coachella show to announce to the world that a Weezer movie was in the works – and now, completing what might be one of rock n’ roll’s wildest full circle moments, Keanu Reeves has been cast as the film’s villain.

Details about the feature length film have been few and far between so far, with the band’s ever-charming frontman Rivers Cuomo simply stating the band were working on a “Weezer movie back in L.A.”

However, a report from film insider Jeff Sneider has since surfaced with more details. A la This Is Spinal Tap, which is set for a sequel later this year, the film is set to be a mockumentary. It’s also been described as a cross between cult classic rock flick Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and Weird Al Yankovic biopic, Weird.

As for the barmy full-circle moment Reeves’ casting creates, it can be traced right back to the beginning of the band’s journeyman career. Weezer’s first-ever show saw them supporting bassist Reeves’ power trio Dogstar way back in 1992.

Over 30 years later, the tables turned when the reformed Dogstar opened for Weezer in 2024, when Cuomo and co celebrated the 20th anniversary of their self-titled LP, also known as the Blue Album.

Weezer also featured on the soundtrack to the third Bill & Ted film, which stars Reeves and counts Mastodon and Lamb of God among those who contributed to the film’s aural drama. Reeves even confessed to having jams on set with his co-star Alex Winter, who plays Bill.

Weezer

The three-decade spanning ‘rivalry’ between the two bands is believed to form a key part of the plot, with the band set to star on the silver screen alongside Reeves, and other musically inclined actors like Juliette Lewis, and Eric Andre, as well as Jackass star Johnny Knoxville.

It will be co-directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, and David Leitch has been tapped up as the film’s producer.

As per website Vinyl Me Please, band historian and unofficial member Karl Koch is also playing a key role in production. He recently organized a private merch signing event from which genuine fan interactions may be weaved into the film's narrative.

Keanu Reeves filming Fender documentary Don't Quit Your Day Dream

After getting his old band back together, Reeves linked up with Fender for a stunning custom Precision bass loaded with a one-of-a-kind wiring feature that Fender chiefs couldn't believe hadn't been thought of before.

Discussing his love for the low-end with Guitar World last year, he said, “Whenever I would listen to music, I was attracted to the bass and lower registers. I loved the physicality of the bass, the weight, the strings. And just trying to sit in with the drums and guitar.”

There is no slated release date for the film at the time of writing, but when it’s out, you can bet Guitar World will be first in line.

