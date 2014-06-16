Ballyhoo! Premiere "Halo (Beautiful Day)" Music Video —Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Halo (Beautiful Day)," the new music video by Ballyhoo!

The song is from the band's new EP, Halo, which will be released Tuesday, June 17. It was produced by John Feldmann (Neon Treees, the Used, Goldfinger).

Note that the video was 100 percent fan created.

"We got together with our management and thought it would be cool to have fans send in their videos of anything that made them happy," said lead singer/guitarist Howi Spangler. "We ended up getting some neat footage. It's inspiring to get a little peak into the lives of other people."

