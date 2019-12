Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of the new guitar play-through video for "Exhilarate" by Born of Osiris.

The video, which you can check out below, features Born of Osiris guitarist Lee McKinney.

"Exhilarate" is from the band's latest studio album, Tomorrow We Die Alive, which was released last year through Sumerian Records. Check out the clip and tell us what you think on Facebook or in the comments below!

For more about the band, check them out on Facebook.