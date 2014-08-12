Brian Setzer Premieres "Lemme Slide" Lyric Video

Earlier today, the modern rockabilly king, Brian Setzer, premiered the lyric video for his new song, "Lemme Slide."

The track features prominently on Setzer's new album, Rockabilly Riot! All Original, which was released today, August 12, via Surfdog Records.

