Cali Heavy Psych Rockers PETYR Premiere "Old and Creepy"

Led by pro skater and guitarist Riley Hawk (son of Tony Hawk), San Diego quartet PETYR are readying their self-titled debut for a June 9 release via Outer Battery Records.
In advance of that release, we're pleased to premiere "Old and Creepy," a choice cut brimming with heavy Sabbathian/stoner/psych jams.
PETYR also features Holland Redd (guitar), Nick McDonnell (drums) and Luke Devigny (bass).
Track listing:
- 1. Texas Igloo
- 2. Middle Room
- 3. Stairway to Attic
- 4. Satori III
- 5. Old and Creepy
- 6. Kraft
- 7. Three to Five
- 8. Vambo / Buffalo Stampede