Cali Heavy Psych Rockers PETYR Premiere "Old and Creepy"

Led by pro skater and guitarist Riley Hawk (son of Tony Hawk), San Diego quartet PETYR are readying their self-titled debut for a June 9 release via Outer Battery Records.

In advance of that release, we're pleased to premiere "Old and Creepy," a choice cut brimming with heavy Sabbathian/stoner/psych jams.

PETYR also features Holland Redd (guitar), Nick McDonnell (drums) and Luke Devigny (bass).

Track listing: