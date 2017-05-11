Trending

Cali Heavy Psych Rockers PETYR Premiere "Old and Creepy"

By

Led by pro skater and guitarist Riley Hawk (son of Tony Hawk), San Diego quartet PETYR are readying their self-titled debut for a June 9 release via Outer Battery Records.

In advance of that release, we're pleased to premiere "Old and Creepy," a choice cut brimming with heavy Sabbathian/stoner/psych jams.

PETYR also features Holland Redd (guitar), Nick McDonnell (drums) and Luke Devigny (bass).

Track listing:

  • 1. Texas Igloo
  • 2. Middle Room
  • 3. Stairway to Attic
  • 4. Satori III
  • 5. Old and Creepy
  • 6. Kraft
  • 7. Three to Five
  • 8. Vambo / Buffalo Stampede