Check Out the Finger Friendly Guitar Keyboard — Video

We'd like to know what you think of this video we stumbled upon yesterday.

It's about something called Finger Friendly Guitar.

From the company:

"Finger Friendly Guitar is for those who thought playing guitar was too hard! Now there is a better way!"

... and ...

"Having trouble with manipulating your fingers while playing guitar? Maybe you get sore fingers after playing. Now there is a solution!"

The contraption (which could, in fact, be called a keyboard of sorts) in the video below is the solution the company is talking about. As always, check it out and let us know what you think in the comments or on Facebook.

For more about Finger Friendly Guitar, visit fingerfriendlyguitar.com. The company also is running a Kickstarter campaign, which you can check out here.