A guitar amp with a touchscreen? Mooer’s $190 F15i looks to set a new benchmark for desktop modeling amps – and promises to “redefine portable guitar practice”

Mooer is no stranger to product launches that look to drag traditional guitar gear into the modern era, and its F15i Intelligent Amp is certainly no exception.

Though a regular desktop amp in its proportions, the F15i works hard to differentiate itself from the likes of Yamaha, Positive Grid, Boss and Line 6 by leaning into what makes Mooer such an interesting brand: its modern-minded technology.

Namely, the F15i modeling amp reportedly “redefines portable guitar practice” thanks to a new iAmp system, which offers 55 pre-installed amp models that are in turn designed using the firm’s MNRS modeling tech.

These are bolstered by 69 effect types – reverb, delay, modulation among them – as well as Mooer’s Dynamic Spatial Enhancement function, which effectively looks to deliver a more expansive listening experience with a bit more depth.

Further tones can be explored and dialed in through the Mooer iAmp app, which lets players upload and download presets. To make it a more suitable practice companion, it also offers a drum machine with 60 grooves, 10 metronom variations and a 60-second looper.

What’s more, it comes loaded with a built-in tuner, supports Bluetooth streaming, offers USB-C OTG audio recording and has a headphone output jack in a bid to make it a true all-rounder.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Mooer) (Image credit: Mooer) (Image credit: Mooer) (Image credit: Mooer)

However, a smorgasbord of sounds is a given for desktop amps these days, so what really makes the F15i stand out? Well, perhaps most notably of all, it has a 1.28” touchscreen on the face of the panel that makes curating these tones – and operating its wider functions – much easier.

Here, players can navigate tones, effects and presets, and when used in conjunction with Bluetooth streaming, can be used to control audio playback with the touch of a screen. Now that's something you don't see everyday in the amp market.

More appointments found on the F15i include a pair of 2” speakers, 15 watts of power and, just for good measure, a rechargeable lithium battery for on-the-go guitarists.

On paper, it seems like a very nifty desktop amp indeed – and early demos online have demonstrated its robust tonal abilities, too – with Mooer clearly intent on setting a new benchmark for pint-sized modeling amps, and at $190, it looks like it could be a serious option for players, especially those on a budget.

The Mooer F15 is the Future - Potentially the Best Desktop Amp with Just A Few Tweaks - YouTube Watch On

What’s more, this is clearly only the start, with Mooer debuting the F15i as its flagship launch from a new ‘Future Series’. As such, expect more amps, with potentially more features, to arrive further down the line.

It’s not the first time Mooer has attempted to shake-up the amp game, either. In 2023, it launched the SD30i as a direct competitor to the Positive Grid Spark.

To find out more head over to Mooer.