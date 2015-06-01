Chris Mike: "Wake Up Call" Live Performance Video and Free Transcription — Exclusive

GuitarWorld.com and CandyRat Records—a delicious-sounding record label!—have gotten together to present a new live performance video of "Wake Up Call" by guitarist and CandyRat Records artist Chris Mike.

As a bonus, we're also offering the exclusive tab for the song. You can download the PDF via the Scribd.com window at the bottom of this story.

"Wake Up Call" is from Mike's first album, Not Just Lipstick on a Pig, which was released in 2013.

By the way, if Mike looks familiar (and even if he doesn't), it's because he's been featured on GuitarWorld.com several times. You might remember his shred-guitar cover of Bruno Mars' "Locked Out of Heaven" and his tribute to Jason Becker, both of which can be found right here.

P.S.: We admit we appreciate seeing various issues of Guitar World magazine being used as part of Mike's soundproofing panels in the video! You see? There are many potential uses for GW.

For more about Mike, follow him on Facebook and visit chrismike.net.

Chris Mike: "Wake Up Call" Tab Live Performance