Citizen Zero Premiere New Song, "Go (Let Me Save You)"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Go (Let Me Save You)," a new track by Citizen Zero. You can check out the just-posted lyric video below.

The song is from the band's upcoming album, which is slated to drop in August.

Fans of GuitarWorld.com might recognize Cititzen Zero's guitarist, Sammy Boller, who has been writing our popular Secrets of Shred lessons (with tab and video!) for years. You can check them out right here.

“'Go (Let Me Save You)' is actually the first song Sammy and I wrote together," says Citizen Zero's Josh LeMay. "It happened right after the Sandy Hook tragedy. I was watching the news, and I couldn’t believe how the cameramen were consciously filming crying parents. It was so wrong. Having gone through tragedy, it made me really angry. I had to say something.”

Look out for Citizen Zero at this year's Rock on The Range! For more about these guys, follow along on Facebook.